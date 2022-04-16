Greiss turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

New York out-shot Detroit 37-20 and scored in every period, with the Red Wings giving Greiss little help at either end of the ice. The veteran netminder has only one win in the last two months, going 1-7-0 over his last 11 appearances, and on the season he's saddled with a 3.58 GAA and ,892 save percentage.