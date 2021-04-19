Greiss will patrol the crease for Monday's contest in Dallas.

Greiss has been strong over his last seven appearances, going 3-1-2 with a 2.02 GAA and .933 save percentage during that span. For the season, he's sporting an unsightly .899 save percentage and 3.07 GAA in 28 games. The 35-year-old will look to win his third straight start Monday against a Stars team that's scored at least four goals in four of their last six games.