Greiss is slated to be between the pipes against Carolina on Thursday after being the first goalie off per, Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Greiss gets the nod over long-time Red Wing Jonathan Bernier for the club's Opening Night clash. Given the shortened schedule, fantasy players should probably expect the duo to split the starts this year, barring an impressive run of form by one of the tenders. In 31 outings last year with the Islanders, the 33-year-old Greiss posted a 16-9-4 record with a 2.74 GAA.