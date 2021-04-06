Greiss will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Greiss broke his five-game losing streak with an impressive win over the Lightning on Sunday, steering away 27 of 28 shots. He'll look to keep that momentum going, but he draws a tough matchup Tuesday. The Predators have won seven of their last eight games because of strong offensive production and a red-hot Juuse Saros.