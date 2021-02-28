Greiss will patrol the crease in Sunday's road matchup against Chicago.

After Jonathan Bernier earned a win over the Blackhawks on Saturday, Greiss will get the start for the second half of the back-to-back. The 35-year-old will make his first appearance since coughing up four goals on just 13 shots against the Panthers on Feb. 19 before he was pulled from the contest. He owns a 3.16 GAA and .891 save percentage on the season.