Greiss stopped 20 of 23 shots Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Nashville.
Nashville's Dante Fabbro beat Greiss with a long point shot through traffic, breaking a 2-2 tie with one minute left in regulation and sending Greiss to his sixth one-goal defeat this season. Greiss hasn't allowed more than three goals in a single start all year, but the wins just aren't going to be there behind this lowly Red Wings squad.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Takes loss against Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Set to start against Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Stellar in first win•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Seeking first win Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Coach still confident in backstop•