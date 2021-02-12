Greiss stopped 20 of 23 shots Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Nashville's Dante Fabbro beat Greiss with a long point shot through traffic, breaking a 2-2 tie with one minute left in regulation and sending Greiss to his sixth one-goal defeat this season. Greiss hasn't allowed more than three goals in a single start all year, but the wins just aren't going to be there behind this lowly Red Wings squad.