Greiss came off the bench to stop 24 of 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Greiss was called upon to replace starter Calvin Pickard after Florida raced out to a 3-0 lead just over 12 minutes into the game. The 34-year-old Greiss calmed the waters the rest of the way, allowing just a Carter Verhaeghe wraparound goal in the second period, but it was too big a deficit for the Red Wings to overcome. Despite the outcome, it was an encouraging performance for Greiss after failing to last eight minutes in his previous start.