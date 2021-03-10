Greiss surrendered four goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The Red Wings gave Greiss leads of 1-0 and 3-2, but he didn't protect either of them. The overtime loss dropped his record to 1-11-4 with a 3.41 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 17 appearances. Greiss has split the last two starts with Jonathan Bernier, who has hit a skid of his own. With only one win on the campaign, Greiss is a major risk in fantasy.