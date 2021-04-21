Greiss stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Jonathan Bernier in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Greiss entered the action early in the second period, and he was able to keep the deficit from growing. The 35-year-old netminder stayed at 5-15-7 through 30 appearances, but his GAA dropped to 2.95 with a .902 save percentage this year. He's been better than Bernier since the latter returned from a leg injury. The Red Wings aren't chasing a playoff spot, so they can afford to rotate their goalies evenly, regardless of performance.