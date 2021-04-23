Greiss stopped 43 of 46 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Greiss faced a lot of traffic, but he was backed by a four-goal effort from Jakub Vrana to guide the Red Wings to victory. The 35-year-old Greiss improved to 6-15-7 with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 31 appearances. The German netminder has won three of his last four starts -- he's outplayed teammate Jonathan Bernier lately.