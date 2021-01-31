Greiss will start Sunday's home game against the Panthers.
Jonathan Bernier (upper body) is still out of the lineup, so the Red Wings are opting to roll with Greiss for a second straight game instead of turning to Calvin Pickard. Greiss is 0-4-2 over the first six games this year, accruing an .897 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA. On the other side, the Panthers haven't lost in regulation this season while averaging 3.2 goals per game.
