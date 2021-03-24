Greiss gave up two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Predators.
The Red Wings gave Greiss no goal support Tuesday, leading to the loss. The German netminder fell to 2-13-4 with a 3.36 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 20 appearances. Greiss figures to be the primary starter while Jonathan Bernier (leg) remains out.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Predators•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tagged with home loss•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Draws start versus Stars•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Protects lead for relief win•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Loses in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Tampa•