Greiss gave up two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Predators.

The Red Wings gave Greiss no goal support Tuesday, leading to the loss. The German netminder fell to 2-13-4 with a 3.36 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 20 appearances. Greiss figures to be the primary starter while Jonathan Bernier (leg) remains out.