Greiss allowed five goals on 23 shots through the first two periods of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins. He collected a goalie assist prior to being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic.

That's a wrap for Detroit's home games, with Greiss posting a 6-5-0 record, 2.87 GAA and .909 save percentage through 13 games at Little Caesar's Arena. His road numbers (4.29 GAA/.878 save percentage) leave a lot to be desired, but the Red Wings still benefited from his veteran presence in order to keep Nedeljkovic -- who's appeared in 57 games -- from shutting down physically.