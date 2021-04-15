Greiss will start in net for Thursday's home game against the Blackhawks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The German has been strong in his last five starts, going 2-1-2 along with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage over the span. Greiss will face the Blackhawks offense for the fourth time this year, going 0-2-0 along with a .843 save percentage and 4.23 GAA in his previous three appearances. It will be a tough matchup for Greiss on Thursday, as the Blackhawks offense has racked up four goals in three of the past four games.