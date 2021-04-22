Greiss will draw the home start for Thursday's game against the Stars, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The veteran was perfect in a relief appearance in Tuesday's loss to Dallas, stopping all 11 shots he faced. It's been a tough season to-date for Greiss, as he's gone 5-15-7 along with a 2.95 GAA and .902 save percentage. It will be a tough test for Greiss on Thursday, as the Stars have averaged 3.60 goals per contest in their last five games.