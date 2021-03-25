Greiss will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Predators.

Greiss was bested in a goaltending dual Thursday, as he stopped 32 of 34 shots but was outmatched by Juuse Saros' 31-save shutout. Overall, Greiss sports an .889 save percentage and a 3.36 GAA this season. He carries extra fantasy risk Thursday with another matchup against Saros and the Predators.