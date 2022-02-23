Greiss will start between the pipes Wednesday against visiting Colorado, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Greiss has posted a 3-1-1 record with a 2.14 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last five appearances. The 36-year-old has emerged victorious from both of his last two performances. As visitors, the Avalanche have gone 15-7-2 alongside averages of 3.75 goals for and 32.6 shots on goal, ranking first and 10th, respectively. Colorado also holds the top-ranked road power-play percentage with 27.2.