Greiss inked a two-year, $7.2 million deal with the Red Wings on Saturday.

Greiss went 16-9-4 with a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage in 31 appearances for the Islanders last season. The veteran netminder figures to split time with Jonathan Bernier next year, though he could take hold of the starting job with some strong performances to start the 2020-21 campaign.