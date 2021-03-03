Greiss turned aside all nine shots he faced after replacing Jonathan Bernier to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

After getting shelled for seven goals by Chicago in his last start, Greiss was able to regain some confidence in a fairly low-pressure spot. The veteran netminder is still having an awful first season with Detroit, posting a 1-11-3 record so far with a 3.37 GAA and .885 save percentage and ceding the No. 1 job to Bernier over the last two weeks.