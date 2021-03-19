Greiss allowed two goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Greiss entered the game late in the second period after Jonathan Bernier suffered an apparent leg injury. The 35-year-old Greiss bent but didn't break, as he gave up two goals to the Stars. He was the goalie on the ice when Robby Fabbri completed his hat trick with the game's decisive goal. Greiss improved to 2-11-4 with a 3.46 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 18 appearances. With Bernier's status for Saturday's rematch with the Stars undetermined, Greiss could take over as the Red Wings' primary goalie for a while.