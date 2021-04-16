Greiss stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Greiss allowed the opening goal to Duncan Keith, then slammed the door as the Red Wings rallied with four unanswered tallies. The 35-year-old Greiss has been good with wins in three of his last four games, allowing just eight tallies in that span. He's up to 5-15-6 with a 3.07 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 28 outings. His quality play could help him earn the right to split time with Jonathan Bernier down the stretch.