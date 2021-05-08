Greiss made 22 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus actually grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but Greiss shut the door the rest of the way as Detroit's offense got rolling. The veteran netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss in over a month, going 6-0-3 over that stretch, and after a rough start to the season Greiss now sports a respectable 2.70 GAA and .912 save percentage.