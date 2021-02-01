Greiss stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

One night after losing to the Panthers 3-2 in overtime, Greiss and the Wings were on the wrong side of an identical score, although this time the two teams didn't need extra time to settle things. It's been the story of the netminder's season so far -- he's 0-5-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .897 save percentage, and the move from the defensively air-tight Islanders to the porous Red Wings has been a massive shock to Greiss' ratios.