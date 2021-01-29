Greiss allowed three goals on nine shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Greiss came into the game at the start of the third period after Jonathan Bernier suffered an apparent upper-body injury. He didn't look sharp, getting beaten on a pair of long-distance shots among the three goals he allowed. Greiss is winless in his five appearances (four starts) this season and owns a 3.04 GAA with an .899 save percentage.