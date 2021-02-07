Greiss will start in the home crease Sunday versus the Panthers.

Greiss is 0-7-2 through his first nine appearances this season. The 35-year-old sports an .892 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA, and he'll continue to handle a bulk of the workload with Jonathan Bernier (upper body) out. It'll be tough to get back on track against the Panthers, who sit at eighth in the league with 3.5 goals per game.