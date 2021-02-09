Greiss is slated to tend the twine for Tuesday's road matchup with Florida, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Greiss finally secured his first win of the season versus the Panthers on Sunday after going without a win in his first nine appearances for the Red Wings. Considering his 1-7-2 record, Greiss' numbers actually aren't that terrible, as he is sporting a 3.00 GAA and .903 save percentage. Unfortunately, the veteran netminder probably shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offensive backing given Detroit is scoring just 2.00 goals per game (second lowest in the league).