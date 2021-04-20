Greiss made 34 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped three of five shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

The veteran netminder did everything he could to steal a road win for Detroit and didn't allow a goal after the 11:06 mark of the season period. but the Wings came up short. Greiss hasn't taken a regulation loss in five straight starts, going 3-0-2, but on the season he's still saddled with a 3.02 GAA and .901 save percentage.