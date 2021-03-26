Greiss gave up three goals on seven shots before he was relieved by Calvin Pickard in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Greiss couldn't get things under control in the first period and lasted just 7:39 before he was replaced. He'll take the loss from this game, dropping to 2-14-4 with a 3.51 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 21 outings. Pickard didn't fare much better Thursday, so Greiss seems likely to start again Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.