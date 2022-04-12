Greiss is on track to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Senators, NHL.com reports.
Greiss was excellent in his last start Wednesday against the Jets, stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a slumping Ottawa team that's lost three straight games.
