Greiss led the team onto the ice for pregame warmups and will start Tuesday's game against Nashville.
Greiss will make his third straight start after allowing five goals on 51 shots in his last two games -- both against Dallas. He's set to face a Predators squad that ranks fourth last (28th) in the league with 2.31 goals per game.
