Greiss will be between the pipes Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Greiss is 0-4-1 in his last five starts with an absolutely dreadful 4.04 GAA and equally terrible .846 save percentage. Facing one of the league's very best offenses in the Lightning on Tuesday, it's hard to recommend Greiss in any virtually any format.
