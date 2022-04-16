Greiss will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Rangers.
Greiss played well in his last start Tuesday against the Senators, stopping 28 of 30 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 24-8-4 at home this season.
