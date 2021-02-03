Greiss led his team onto the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Lightning.

Greiss has struggled mightily this season, compiling an 0-5-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.03 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven appearances. The 35-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the campaign in a rough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 4-0-0 at home this year.