Greiss will be between the pipes Saturday against Tampa Bay, Ansar Khan of MLive.com
Greiss was a hard-luck loser his last time out, technically posting a 33-save shutout before falling in a shootout to Columbus on Tuesday. He'll look to remain sharp against an explosive Lightning squad that sits third in the league with 169 goals for.
