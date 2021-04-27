Greiss is starting Tuesday's game against Columbus.

Somewhat surprisingly, Greiss is actually unbeaten in regulation across his last five appearances, posting a 3-0-1 record with some impressive numbers (2.11 GAA, .934 save percentage). Still, with an ugly 6-15-7 showing and a GAA just south of 3.00 (2.95) this year, it's tough to recommend Greiss -- even against the Blue Jackets, who are two points behind Detroit in the standings.