Greiss made 20 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Dallas.

It was another hard-luck loss for Greiss, who dropped to 0-4-0 despite having allowed three goals or fewer in all four of his appearances, two of which were one-goal defeats. Detroit is averaging fewer than two goals per game offensively, so wins are going to be tough to come by for Greiss and teammate Jonathan Bernier unless the Red Wings can find a way to unlock more offense. Consider Greiss strictly a matchup streamer at best for the time being.