Greiss made 20 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Dallas.
It was another hard-luck loss for Greiss, who dropped to 0-4-0 despite having allowed three goals or fewer in all four of his appearances, two of which were one-goal defeats. Detroit is averaging fewer than two goals per game offensively, so wins are going to be tough to come by for Greiss and teammate Jonathan Bernier unless the Red Wings can find a way to unlock more offense. Consider Greiss strictly a matchup streamer at best for the time being.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Struggles in Chicago•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tabbed for Friday's start•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tough loss to Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Gets MLK Day nod•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Stops 40 in Detroit debut•