Greiss stopped 36 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Greiss has struggled for much of this season, but he nearly silenced a dynamic Panthers offense Sunday. Only Alexander Wennberg's third-period tally got behind Greiss. The German goalie improved to 1-7-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 10 games this year. Greiss hasn't allowed more than three goals in an appearance yet, but the Red Wings don't give him much of a margin for error, so he's a risky play for fantasy managers in search of wins.