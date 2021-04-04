Greiss turned aside 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Victor Hedman spoiled his shutout bid early in the third period, but otherwise Greiss was able to tame one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. It's the first win in seven appearances for the veteran goalie and only his third of the season, and he carries a 3.21 GAA and .895 save percentage through 25 games.