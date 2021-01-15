Greiss stopped 40 of 42 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
Greiss stood on his head and it still wasn't nearly enough against a Carolina team that outshot Detroit 43-14, including an empty-net goal after Greiss was pulled for an extra attacker late. Even if the German netminder pulls away from Jonathan Bernier as the Red Wings' clear-cut starter, wins will be hard to come by on a team that finished in last place last season and didn't look any better in this one.
