Greiss made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. He allowed two goals.

Austin Watson beat him from the high slot at the end of the first period and then Drake Batherson tipped a point shot at 15:32 of the second. Greiss was sharp Tuesday, but is an ugly 1-6-0 in his last eight starts with three early exits. The 36-year-old is not a viable fantasy option. Period.