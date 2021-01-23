Greiss allowed three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Greiss can't fully be blamed for the loss, as two of the Blackhawks' goals came on the power play. The 34-year-old goalie is still looking for his first win, having dropped all three of his appearances this year. He's surrendered eight goals on 98 shots for a .918 save percentage, but playing behind a mediocre Red Wings team will make wins scarce. It's unclear if Greiss or Jonathan Bernier will get the nod for Sunday's rematch.