Greiss allowed three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Greiss can't fully be blamed for the loss, as two of the Blackhawks' goals came on the power play. The 34-year-old goalie is still looking for his first win, having dropped all three of his appearances this year. He's surrendered eight goals on 98 shots for a .918 save percentage, but playing behind a mediocre Red Wings team will make wins scarce. It's unclear if Greiss or Jonathan Bernier will get the nod for Sunday's rematch.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tabbed for Friday's start•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tough loss to Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Gets MLK Day nod•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Stops 40 in Detroit debut•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Will get early work during season•