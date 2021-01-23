Greiss will defend the road goal in Friday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Greiss was solid through his first two starts with the Red Wings, putting together a .930 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. However, he was tagged with losses in each game due to a lack of offensive support. The matchup against the Blackhawks is favorable, though, as they've averaged 2.25 goals per game so far, losing each contest.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Tough loss to Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Gets MLK Day nod•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Stops 40 in Detroit debut•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Will get early work during season•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Pens two-year pact•