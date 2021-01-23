Greiss will defend the road goal in Friday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Greiss was solid through his first two starts with the Red Wings, putting together a .930 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. However, he was tagged with losses in each game due to a lack of offensive support. The matchup against the Blackhawks is favorable, though, as they've averaged 2.25 goals per game so far, losing each contest.