Greiss will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Greiss and Jonathan Bernier have been alternating in the crease, and now the former will make his fourth start of the season. The 34-year-old has yet to record a win this year. He's recorded a .918 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA over three games. The Stars are coming off a two-game series sweep against the Predators in which they totaled 10 goals.