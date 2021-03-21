Greiss stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Greiss was making his first start since March 9 and received zero offensive support for his troubles. The 34-year-old is winless in his last seven starts (0-5-2) and hasn't landed in the victory column since Feb. 7. Greiss is 2-12-4 on the year with a 3.43 GAA and .885 save percentage.