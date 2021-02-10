Greiss made 20 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

He shut down the Florida offense for the final half of the game and gave his team a chance to come up with an equalizer, but not surprisingly the underpowered Wings offense couldn't find one. Greiss is now au ugly 1-8-2 to begin his first season in Detroit, but his 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage are remarkably respectable given the lack of talent in front of him.