Greiss turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder played well but didn't get enough help, especially on the final sequence in OT -- Greiss stoned Anthony Duclair on a breakaway, but Detroit couldn't clear the zone and Duclair then set up the winner. Greiss is still looking for his first win on the season, going 0-4-2 in six starts, and his .897 save percentage is more a reflection on the team in front of him than his own abilities.