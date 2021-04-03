Greiss made 27 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

The veteran netminder was beaten twice in the first seven and a half minutes of the first period, but Greiss locks things down after that and gave the Wings a chance to come back. Unfortunately, they were facing Andrei Vasilevskiy in the other crease. Greiss is 0-4-1 over his last five starts, but Detroit has scored a total of only five goals over that stretch, giving him little margin for error. On the season, the 35-year-old has a 3,32 GAA and .892 save percentage.