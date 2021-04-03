Greiss will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with the Lightning.
Greiss was solid in his last start Thursday versus Florida, stopping 33 of 36 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 19th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to snap his four-game losing streak in a brutal road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 14-3-0 at home this year.
