Greiss will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Panthers,.
With Jonathan Bernier (upper body) out, Greiss will get the starting nod. Greiss is still winless through five appearances (four starts), and he sports an .899 save percentage. The Panthers have yet to lose in regulation, and they've averaged three goals per game.
