Greiss led the Red Wings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Greiss backed up Jonathan Bernier in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators. The 35-year-old Greiss had made four straight starts before that game, going 1-1-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .935 save percentage in that span. He'll have a tough task ahead in the Hurricanes, who enter Saturday as the Central Division leaders.
